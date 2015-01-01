Abstract

This theoretical paper discusses philosophical and methodological approaches underlying the study of fatigue and the existing models and hypotheses of fatigue. In our view, the most suitable framework for analyzing the phenomena of nature and physiological states of the human organism is that of dialectical materialism, contrary to the commonly held reductionist and idealist approaches. As such, we show that psychophysiological, environmental, and temporal factors interact simultaneously during physical activities, with quantitative changes in their constituent elements. If, or when, these quantitative changes reach a certain magnitude, there is a qualitative change in desired performance, in other words, fatigue. We also show how the relations between different factors that contribute to fatigue influence such quantitative and qualitative changes. Our proposed model is useful for scientists and sports professionals with a contextual understanding of the factors that contribute to fatigue, and consequently can provide insights into the development of interventions to improve physical-technical-tactical performance.

Language: en