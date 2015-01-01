Abstract

Background The development of depression and anxiety symptoms during long COVID may partly result from the biopsychosocial effects of COVID-19 that impact mental health, rather than from the infection alone.Aim The present study examined the association of anxiety, depression, stress, and psychological distress levels with sociodemographic factors and symptom severity during and three months after the acute phase of COVID-19.



METHODS This cross-sectional study included 119 participants with a positive SARS-CoV-2 qPCR test. Three months after the acute phase of infection, participants completed an online survey to collect clinical information and sociodemographic data, followed by completion of the Impact of Event Scale-Revised, Depression, Anxiety, and Stress scales.



RESULTS During and after infection, fatigue was the most frequently reported symptom. After the acute phase of COVID-19, substantial numbers of participants presented moderate to severe psychological distress (28.5%), severe to extremely severe depression (26.05%), and severe to extremely severe stress (31.09%). Female patients presented higher stress scores than males, while individuals who reported having lost a loved one presented high psychological distress, anxiety, and depression. The presence of physical symptoms after COVID-19 and other factors such as being a woman, being married, having children, or living with someone who suffers from a disease increased vulnerability to depression, stress, and anxiety.



CONCLUSIONS There are psychological consequences for survivors of COVID-19 associated with sociodemographic factors. Clinical strategies are needed to provide mental health care for individuals with long COVID symptoms.

