Manning K, Mayorga NA, Nizio P, Heggeness LF, Kauffman BY, Garey L, Zvolensky MJ. Fatigue 2022; 10(3): 136-145.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/21641846.2022.2085455

Background Fatigue sensitivity, or the misattribution that fatigue symptoms will lead to negative personal consequences, is one individual difference factor related to adverse behavioral health consequences.

METHODS The current study investigated whether fatigue sensitivity was related to panic symptoms, depression, as well as fatigue severity among 166 persons of diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds with severe fatigue.

RESULTS As hypothesized, fatigue sensitivity was statistically significantly related to greater panic symptoms, general depression, and fatigue severity. These results were evident over the variance explained by age, sex, neuroticism, and somatic symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS This work is the first to evaluate fatigue sensitivity in terms of behavioral health outcomes among a racial/ethnically diverse sample with severe fatigue.


fatigue sensitivity; fatigue severity; mental health; Racial and ethnic minority

