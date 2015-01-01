Abstract

We thank Hall et al. for raising the important topic of regulating delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in cannabis products [1]. The authors discuss, primarily, the following policy options with a view to reduce cannabis-related harm: (1) banning the sale of high-THC cannabis products, such as edibles, solid concentrates or extracts, (2) capping THC level in legally sold cannabis products and (3) introducing THC-based taxes. There have been reported challenges in introducing some of these types of policies; for instance, in the United States, where most attempts to cap the percentage of THC of cannabis flower have failed [2].* However, other jurisdictions in the region have integrated specific THC-related regulations, particularly, product bans and/or THC caps--which may be simple but viable measures, from a public health standpoint [3]. In what follows, we outline and reflect upon some of the choices made in Uruguay and Québec.



It is worth noting that both Uruguay and Québec have not allowed profit-maximizing firms to sell cannabis for non-medical purposes at the retail level. Uruguay has introduced three legal supply channels: home cultivation, non-profit Cannabis Social Clubs (CSCs) and government-regulated pharmacy sales [4].† In Canada, Québec is one of three full government-run retail models, together with Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. All other provinces and territories have a full profit-driven retail model or a hybrid model of profit-driven and government-run retail model. Excluding or heavily restricting the participation of profit-maximizing firms could help to limit competition and allow greater control of the products sold and by whom...

