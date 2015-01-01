|
Pardal M, Wadsworth E. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36992661
We thank Hall et al. for raising the important topic of regulating delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in cannabis products [1]. The authors discuss, primarily, the following policy options with a view to reduce cannabis-related harm: (1) banning the sale of high-THC cannabis products, such as edibles, solid concentrates or extracts, (2) capping THC level in legally sold cannabis products and (3) introducing THC-based taxes. There have been reported challenges in introducing some of these types of policies; for instance, in the United States, where most attempts to cap the percentage of THC of cannabis flower have failed [2].* However, other jurisdictions in the region have integrated specific THC-related regulations, particularly, product bans and/or THC caps--which may be simple but viable measures, from a public health standpoint [3]. In what follows, we outline and reflect upon some of the choices made in Uruguay and Québec.
Language: en
Canada; cannabis; THC; high-potency; regulation; Uruguay