|
Citation
|
Madden M, Stewart D, Mills T, McCambridge J. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2023; 18(1): e22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36998099
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Attempts to routinely embed brief interventions in health systems have long been challenging, with healthcare professionals concerned about role adequacy, legitimacy, and support. This is the first study to explore clinical pharmacists' experiences of discussing alcohol with patients in their new role in UK primary care, in developing a novel approach to brief intervention. It investigates their confidence with the subject of alcohol in routine practice and explores views on a new approach, integrating alcohol into the medication review as another drug directly linked to the patient's health conditions and medicines, rather than a separated 'healthy living' issue. The study forms part of wider efforts to repurpose and reimagine the potential application of brief interventions and to rework their contents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Qualitative research; Brief intervention; Clinical pharmacy; Medication review