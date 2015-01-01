|
Citation
|
Hartley P, Forsyth F, O'Halloran A, Kenny RA, Romero-Ortuno R. Age Ageing 2023; 52(3).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36995137
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The label 'faller' and the associated stigma may reduce healthcare-seeking behaviours. However, falls are not inevitably progressive and many drivers are modifiable. This observational study described the 8-year longitudinal trajectories of self-reported falls in The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) and studied associations with factors, including mobility, cognition, orthostatic hypotension (OH), fear of falling (FOF) and use of antihypertensive and antidepressant medications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
longitudinal; falls; cognition; older people; mobility; antidepressant; orthostatic hypotension; transitions