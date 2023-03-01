SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hayashi M, Tanizaki S, Nishida N, Mizuno H, Kano K, Tanaka J, Azuma H, Sera M, Nagai H, Maeda S. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 68: 127-131.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajem.2023.03.032

PMID

36996591

Abstract

AIM: The incidence of compression-associated injuries from using the CLOVER3000, a new mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) device, is not well studied in the context of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Thus, we aimed to compare compression-associated injuries between CLOVER3000 and manual CPR.

METHODS: This single-center, retrospective, cohort study used data from the medical records of a tertiary care center in Japan between April 2019 and August 2022. We included adult non-survivor patients with non-traumatic OHCA who were transported by emergency medical services and underwent post-mortem computed tomography. Compression-associated injuries were tested using logistic regression models adjusting for age, sex, bystander CPR performance, and CPR duration.

RESULTS: A total of 189 patients (CLOVER3000, 42.3%; manual CPR, 57.7%) were included in the analysis. The overall incidence of compression-associated injuries was similar between the two groups (92.5% vs. 94.54%; adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.62 [95% confidence interval (CI), 0.06-1.44]). The most common injury was anterolateral rib fractures with a similar incidence between the two groups (88.7% vs. 88.9%; AOR, 1.03 [95% CI, 0.38 to 2.78]). The second most common injury was sternal fracture in both groups (53.1% vs. 56.7%; AOR, 0.68 [95% CI, 0.36-1.30]). The incidence rates of other injuries were not statistically different between the both groups.

CONCLUSION: We observed a similar overall incidence of compression-associated injuries between the CLOVER3000 and manual CPR groups on small sample size.


Language: en

Keywords

Complications; Cardiac arrest; Cardiopulmonary resuscitation; Mechanical chest compressions; Post-mortem computed tomography

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print