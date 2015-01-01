Abstract

Previous suicide attempts, psychopathology symptoms, and pain significantly increase risk of suicide, a leading cause of death. It is possible that patients across these three groups exhibit key differences that could provide insights into unique interventions for suicide-related outcomes. Data were collected using a standardized form at 432 emergency departments (EDs; 14,018 participants [females, n = 8,042; 57.4%; males, n = 5,976; 42.6%]). We conducted a series of ANOVAs to investigate if patients presenting for (1) suicide attempts (n = 33; 0.2%), (2) psychopathology symptoms (n = 1,104; 7.9%), or (3) pain (n = 12,881; 91.9%) varied across a variety of healthcare-relevant variables.



FINDINGS indicated that patients presenting with suicide attempts were seen with more urgency (F[2,12054] = 66.41, p < .001) and were more likely to be admitted to hospitalization (F[2,14015] = 187.296, p < .001), observation unit overall (F[2,14015] = 78.572, p < .001), or transferred to another hospital (F[2,14015] = 406.568, p < .001); they also required longer visits (F [2, 12054] = 66.41, p < .001) as compared to patients with psychopathology symptoms or pain. Notably, potentially important similarities between groups emerged: groups did not differ across leaving without medical screening, leaving against medical advice, or contact with healthcare providers in the long-term (i.e., twelve months) or short-term (i.e., 72 hours) preceding ED admission. These findings in particular indicate that there could be ample time (1) prior to admission to intervene and (2) during care in EDs to connect patients to goal-oriented, time-limited evidence based psychotherapies at a time when they may be particularly willing to engage in care.

