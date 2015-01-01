|
Citation
Schafer KM, Joiner TE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36994500
Abstract
Previous suicide attempts, psychopathology symptoms, and pain significantly increase risk of suicide, a leading cause of death. It is possible that patients across these three groups exhibit key differences that could provide insights into unique interventions for suicide-related outcomes. Data were collected using a standardized form at 432 emergency departments (EDs; 14,018 participants [females, n = 8,042; 57.4%; males, n = 5,976; 42.6%]). We conducted a series of ANOVAs to investigate if patients presenting for (1) suicide attempts (n = 33; 0.2%), (2) psychopathology symptoms (n = 1,104; 7.9%), or (3) pain (n = 12,881; 91.9%) varied across a variety of healthcare-relevant variables.
Language: en
Keywords
pain; psychological symptoms; suicide attempts