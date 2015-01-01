SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moore FR, Macleod M, Harley TA. BJPsych Bull 2023; 47(2): 68-70.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjb.2021.88

PMID

36994682

Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: Rates of prescriptions of antidepressants and suicide are inversely correlated at an epidemiological level. Less attention has been paid to relationships between other drugs used in mental health and suicide rates. Here we tested relationships between prescriptions of anxiolytics and antipsychotics and suicide rates in Scotland.

RESULTS: Suicide rates were inversely correlated with prescriptions of antidepressants and antipsychotics over 14 years (2004-2018), and positively with prescriptions of anxiolytics. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: This illustrates the role of medications used in mental health in suicide prevention, and highlights the importance of identifying causal mechanisms that link anxiolytics with suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; epidemiology; anti-anxiety drugs; antidepressants; antipsychotics

