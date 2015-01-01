|
Osafo J, Asare-Doku W, Akotia CS. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e219.
36997934
BACKGROUND: Religion performs a doubled edged role in a suicide crisis. On the one hand, it elicits empathic responses towards suicidal persons. On the other, it condemns and shames them. Although there is evidence that religion promotes better health and general wellbeing, little attention has been given to its role in recovery, especially after a suicide attempt. The current study explored how religion facilitated recovery among suicide attempt survivors.
Suicide; Ghana; Exploring; Meaning; Religion