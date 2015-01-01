|
Citation
|
Mughal F, Clarke L, Connolly R, Lee AYT, Quinlivan L, Kapur N. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; 73(729): 148-149.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of General Practitioners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36997200
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Self-harm is sometimes seen by health professionals as a minor problem, yet the risk of suicide is increased fifty-fold in the year after a self-harm episode compared to the general population.1 Reducing rates of self-harm is a national policy priority but research suggests that self-harm presentations to general practice are increasing.2 Self-harm is defined as intentional self-injury or poisoning regardless of suicidal intent and can occur at any age.3 In young females, around one in four have a lifetime history of self-harm.4 In older adults who have self-harmed the risk of suicide is particularly high.5 Reliable data about self-harm are relatively sparse because self-harm may be hidden, and even when people do present to clinical services self-harm may be poorly recorded.
Language: en