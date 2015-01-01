Abstract

Seat belts with shoulder restraints have decreased the frequency of life-threatening severe chest trauma caused by car accidents. However, the introduction of seat belt legislation has led to an increase in a specific pattern of blunt trauma known as seat belt syndrome, which includes rib, clavicle, spine, and sternum fractures, as well as rupture of hollow pelvic and abdominal viscera, mesenteric tears, and major vessel injuries. The shoulder restraint part of the three-point seat belt commonly rests near or over the female and male breast. A 54-year-old female presented to our emergency department complaining of swelling and pain in her left breast immediately after a traffic accident. The patient had used a seat belt with a shoulder restraint. Bruising was noted along her chest where there had been seat belt contact. Her breast hematoma was most likely caused by breast tissue compression between her rib and the seat belt. Contrast-enhanced computed tomography demonstrated a sizable breast hematoma with active arterial contrast material extravasation, as well as multiple left rib fractures. The patient was conservatively treated with analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs. Complete resolution was achieved, and her breast returned to its normal appearance. Although endovascular treatment and surgical hemostasis have been proposed for the treatment of breast injuries with active bleeding, conservative treatment such as compression hemostasis may be feasible.

