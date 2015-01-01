Abstract

Background Emotional and behavioral problems of children are a common concern for parents and mental health stakeholders alike. Poor parenting is a well-known factor associated with behavioral problems in children. There is unanimity regarding the correlation between parental supervision and emotional and behavioral problems. This present study aimed to establish a relationship between parental supervision and emotional and behavioral problems, as it could make way for further research based on the concept of parental supervision, which parents can quickly adopt as an intervention strategy for children with behavioral and emotional problems.



Aim We aim to assess parental supervision and its relation with emotional and behavioral problems in secondary school children.



METHOD This is a community-based cross-sectional observational study among 770 parents of children from schools in Dibrugarh, Assam, over a period of one year. Multistage random sampling was applied to obtain the sample size. The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) was used to assess children's emotional and behavioral problems, the Alabama Parenting Questionnaire (APQ) was used to assess parental supervision, and sociodemographic proforma was used to study various demographic variables. The observed data were analyzed using the computer program Statistical Package for the Social Sciences for Macintosh version 24.0 (IBM SPSS Statistics, Armonk, NY, USA).



RESULTS The study revealed that participants' poor supervision had a positive correlation with emotional and behavioral problems. Poor monitoring/supervision had a positive correlation with total difficulty score levels, and positive parenting practices such as involvement and positive parenting had a negative correlation with emotional and behavioral problems. There was a statistically significant association between behavioral problems and selected demographic variables such as parents' education, socioeconomic status, and family type. The study also found that there was a significant statistical association between sociodemographic variables such as age and negative parenting practices such as poor monitoring/supervision, inconsistent discipline, and corporal punishment.



CONCLUSION It was found that factors such as inconsistent discipline and poor supervision had a significant impact on emotional and behavioral problems in children. In future monitoring research, one can adopt a constructional approach, where the goal should be to explain and distinguish good parental supervision behaviors from poor supervision. This knowledge can be used to develop good intervention strategies to halt such emotional and behavioral problems.

