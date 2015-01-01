SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saliba T, Tack D. Cureus 2023; 15(2): e35394.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.35394

36994292

PMC10042497

Rectitis caused by the administration of a caustic enema is uncommonly encountered in routine clinical practice. The reasons given for the application of caustic enemas are diverse, including but not limited to suicide attempts, murder attempts, iatrogenic causes and simple mistakes. When caustic enemas do occur the consequences can be dire, resulting in extensive injury. These injuries often prove fatal in the short term, but if the patient survives the initial injuries, they may subsequently cause severe disability. Treatment can be conservative but commonly involves surgery, with a significant proportion of patients not surviving the intervention or succumbing to complications thereafter. We present the case of a patient with a history of alcoholism, depression and a recent recurrence of oesophageal cancer who self-administered a hydrochloric acid enema in an attempted suicide. The patient subsequently suffered a stenosis of the lower bowel, resulting in diarrhoea. A colostomy was performed in order to alleviate the patient's symptoms and improve their comfort.


caustic enema; caustic rectitis; hydrochloric acid; muriatic acid; rectitis

