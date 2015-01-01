|
Citation
|
Maynard CP, Schwartz J. Drug Alcohol Depend. Rep. 2023; 6: e100136.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36994371
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Vaping cannabis among adolescents has been increasing. Monitoring the Future (MTF) indicated in 2019 that past-month cannabis vaping among 12th graders underwent the second-highest single-year jump ever tracked by MTF for any substance in its 45-year history. These increases in adolescents who vape cannabis do not parallel declining general adolescent cannabis use trends. Nevertheless, research on cannabis consumption via vaping, especially among adolescents, has been substantially limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Risk perceptions; Marijuana; youth; Availability; Cannabis; Legalization; Acceptability; Adult-use; Drug policy; Legal context; Vaping