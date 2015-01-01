|
Baláš J, Klaus J, Gajdošík J, Draper N. Eur. J. Sport Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36994663
Balancing on a slackline is metabolically demanding and slackline training is suitable not only to develop neuromuscular control but also to meet cardiovascular fitness demands.Improved postural control demonstrated by skilled slackliners reduces by ∼25% metabolic cost of balancing tasks on a slackline when compared to less skilled counterparts.Falls during slacklining increase the metabolic demands of the activity. Three falls per minute during walking on a slackline increase the oxygen uptake by ∼50%.
Keywords
stability; Balance; posture; energy expenditure; oxygen