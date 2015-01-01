SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Baláš J, Klaus J, Gajdošík J, Draper N. Eur. J. Sport Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17461391.2023.2196666

PMID

36994663

Abstract

Balancing on a slackline is metabolically demanding and slackline training is suitable not only to develop neuromuscular control but also to meet cardiovascular fitness demands.Improved postural control demonstrated by skilled slackliners reduces by ∼25% metabolic cost of balancing tasks on a slackline when compared to less skilled counterparts.Falls during slacklining increase the metabolic demands of the activity. Three falls per minute during walking on a slackline increase the oxygen uptake by ∼50%.


Language: en

Keywords

stability; Balance; posture; energy expenditure; oxygen

