Citation
Geoffrion S, Leduc MP, Bourgouin E, Bellemare F, Arenzon V, Genest C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1149597.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
36993901
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Police officers are often exposed to traumatic events, which can induce psychological distress and increase the risk of developing post-traumatic stress injuries. To date, little is known about support and prevention of traumatic events in police organizations. Psychological first aid (PFA) has been promoted as a promising solution to prevent psychological distress following exposure to a traumatic event. However, PFA has not yet been adapted to policing reality, let alone to the frequent exposure to traumatic events faced by this population. This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of PFA as an early intervention for the prevention of post-traumatic stress injuries among police officers in Quebec, Canada. Specifically, the objectives were to evaluate: (1) the demand. (2) the practicality, and (3) the acceptability of PFA in a police organization.
Language: en
Keywords
feasibility; acceptabilitity; applied psychology; demand; police work; practicability; psychological first aid