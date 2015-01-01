Abstract

Hip fracture is the most devastating type of osteoporosis-related fracture, and is a major worldwide public health problem with a high socioeconomic burden, morbidity rate, and mortality rate. Thus, it is crucial to uncover the risk factors and protective factors to create a hip fracture prevention strategy. In addition to a briefly review of some well accepted risk and protective factors of hip fracture, this review mainly summarized the recent advances in the identification of emerging risk or protective factors for hip fracture, in terms of regional differences in medical services, diseases, drugs, mechanical load, neuromuscular mass, genes, blood types, cultural differences. This review provides a comprehensive review of the associated factors and effective prevention measures for hip fracture, and discusses issues that need further investigation. These issues include the determination of the influencing mechanism of risk factors triggering hip fracture and their interlinked correlation with other factors, as well as the confirmation or correction of emerging factors associated with hip fracture, particularly those that are still controversial. These recent findings will aid in optimizing the strategy for preventing hip fracture.

Language: en