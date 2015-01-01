Abstract

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and adolescents be universally screened for access to firearms and exposure to violence. The purpose of this study was to characterize how often pediatric residents at one institution document screening for firearm access and violence risk factors and provide risk reduction counseling in the primary care setting. A retrospective chart review was conducted at two primary care clinics in Baltimore, Maryland, for patient ages 10 to 25 years who were seen by resident physicians for well care between October 2019 and December 2020. We reviewed 169 patients' charts meeting the inclusion criteria. Forty (24%) patients had a documented history of exposure to violence or history of suicidal ideation. Based on resident documentation, one (<1%) patient was screened for firearm access or exposure to firearm violence and 10 (6%) were provided risk reduction counseling or any type of firearm safety counseling. Pediatric resident physicians at our institution rarely screen for firearm access or provide violence prevention counseling in the primary care setting. Targeted interventions and quality improvement projects are needed to address screening barriers and design novel interventions to overcome these barriers.

