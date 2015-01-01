Abstract

The search for missing persons is a major challenge for investigations involving presumed deceased individuals. Currently, the most effective tool is the use of cadaver-detection dogs; however, they are limited by their cost, limited operation times, and lack of granular information reported to the handler. Thus, there is a need for discrete, real-time detection methods that provide searchers explicit information as to whether human-decomposition volatiles are present. A novel e-nose (NOS.E) developed in-house was investigated as a tool to detect a surface-deposited individual over time. The NOS.E was able to detect the victim throughout most stages of decomposition and was influenced by wind parameters. The sensor responses from different chemical classes were compared to chemical class abundance confirmed by two-dimensional gas chromatography - time-of-flight mass spectrometry. The NOS.E demonstrated its ability to detect surface-deposited individuals days and weeks since death, demonstrating its utility as a detection tool.

Language: en