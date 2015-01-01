|
Tonta KE, Howell J, Boyes M, McEvoy P, Hasking P. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2023; 81: e101856.
36996628
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Theoretical models of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) propose that individuals who self-injure may find their attention more strongly captured by negative emotion, and that this intensifies distress which leads to episodes of NSSI. Elevated perfectionism is associated with NSSI, and when an individual is highly perfectionistic, a focus on perceived flaws/failures may increase risk of NSSI. We explored how history of NSSI and trait perfectionism are associated with different types of attention bias (engagement vs. disengagement) to stimuli that differ in emotional valence (negative vs positive) and perfectionism relevance (relevant vs irrelevant).
Language: en
Non-suicidal self-injury; Attention bias; Perfectionism