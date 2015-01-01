|
Docherty M, Boxer P, Huesmann LR, Bushman BJ, Anderson CA, Gentile DA, Dubow EF. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36995268
OBJECTIVE: Callousness has been identified as a key driver of aggressive and violent behavior from childhood into early adulthood. Although previous research has underscored the importance of the parenting environment in contributing to the development of youth callousness, findings have generally been confined to the between-individual level and have not examined bidirectionality. In the current study, we test whether aspects of parenting are associated with callousness from childhood to adolescence both between and within individuals, examine the temporal ordering of associations, and test whether these relations are moderated by gender or developmental stage.
Language: en