Jangam KV, Ganie AUR, Purushothaman K, Nambiar PP, Kommu JVS. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(11): 7196-7203.
PMID
36993000
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A multidimensional family support and well-being programme (FSWP) was initiated to support the families of children in conflict with law (CICL) and strengthen their participation in the integration process. This programme aims to successfully reintegrate children into the family and build parental capacity to manage them. This study presents the overview of the multidimensional FSWP initiated in an observation home, facility for CICLs, Bengaluru, a metropolitan city of India.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; juvenile justice; Family programme; parental involvement; social reintegration