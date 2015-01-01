Abstract

BACKGROUND: A multidimensional family support and well-being programme (FSWP) was initiated to support the families of children in conflict with law (CICL) and strengthen their participation in the integration process. This programme aims to successfully reintegrate children into the family and build parental capacity to manage them. This study presents the overview of the multidimensional FSWP initiated in an observation home, facility for CICLs, Bengaluru, a metropolitan city of India.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: The team of psychiatric social workers systematically delivered the family support programme to promote families' involvement at multiple levels (individual, relationships, community, and societal) for successful reintegration of children in communities. The preliminary data about the participants was collected using strengths and difficulties questionnaire and parent interview schedule.



RESULTS: The programme activities consisted of engaging parents and family members in the parenting management training programme, addressing their psychosocial issues, identifying resources for postrelease rehabilitation and promotive interventions with children and their parents. The FSWP activities are developed to increase positive outcomes like favorable behavioral changes in children and emotional regulation, frequent participation and support of parents in the trial and rehabilitation process, and encouraging parental involvement in for successful community reintegration and placements of children.



CONCLUSION: The family characteristics are integrally related to delinquency and practioners need to integrate such factors to improve parenting behaviors and enhance positive relationships between families and children.

Language: en