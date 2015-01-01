Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption in the tribal communities is found to be rising, as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) is easily accessible through state-run outlets. During the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, despite IMFL being non-available, there were not any reports of alcohol withdrawal among the tribal men who were enrolled in our substance abuse clinic.



METHODOLOGY: This is a community-based, mixed-method study to document the changes during the lockdown in the drinking pattern and behavior of families and communities of men who consume alcohol. The quantitative part of the study was done by interviewing 45 alcohol-dependent men and documenting their alcohol use disorders identification test (AUDIT) scores during the lockdown. The qualitative part captured the changes in familial and social behavior. Focused group discussions (FGDs) were conducted among community members and leaders. In-depth interviews (IDs) were done among men with harmful drinking patterns and their spouses.



RESULTS: There was a significant reduction in the consumption of IMFL among the men interviewed as depicted by the low mean AUDIT score (16.42, P < 0.001). Trivial withdrawal symptoms were found among them (67%). Around 73.3% could access arrack. The community perceived that arrack was brewed and sold at a higher cost within days of lockdown. Familial conflicts reduced. Certain community leaders and members could proactively curb the brewing and selling of arrack.



CONCLUSION: The study uniquely brought out in depth the information at the individual, familial, and community contexts. It is imperative to develop policies to protect indigenous populations by different rules governing the sales of alcohol.

