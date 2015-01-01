Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a common global devastating issue for the patient and physician. It can lead to much unpleasant and danger and even death. One of the most essential parts of a doctor's job is to help people in need and a child should be top priority as they are dependent for protection and care.



OBJECTIVES: To analyze the experience and knowledge of Saudi residents from both specialty family medicine and pediatrics working in Riyadh city toward the recognition and diagnosis of child abuse and neglect and spot the light on the barriers that prevent its reporting and to assess the need for further training.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was conducted in four major tertiary hospitals in Riyadh (KKUH, National Guard Hospital, King Fahad Medical City, Prince Sultan Medical City) from March 2019 to January 2020.



RESULTS: Most participants did not have sufficient knowledge regarding the physical assessment of suspected child abuse and neglect. The result showed no significant difference in terms of knowledge and attitude between family physicians and pediatrics working in tertiary centers in Riyadh.



CONCLUSION: The study concluded that the Saudi residents from both specialties, that is, family medicine and pediatrics, had insufficient knowledge regarding child abuse. In addition, the residents had positive attitudes toward child abuse prevention. Finally, the study recommends conducting awareness campaigns to increase the knowledge of physicians about child abuse and the predictive factors.

