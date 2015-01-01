|
Citation
|
Buhagiar F, Fitzgerald M, Bell J, Hellewell S, Moore S, Pestell CF. J. Integr. Neurosci. 2023; 22(2): e50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Imperial College Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36992597
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: An estimated 99 in 100,000 people experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), with 85% being mild (mTBI) in nature. The Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS), is a reliable and valid measure of post-mTBI symptoms; however, diagnostic specificity is challenging due to high symptom rates in the general population. Understanding the neurobiological characteristics that distinguish high and low PCSS raters may provide further clarification on this phenomenon.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; Humans; Cognition; cognition; post-concussion symptoms; *Brain Concussion/complications/diagnosis/psychology; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/diagnosis/psychology; Brain/diagnostic imaging; default mode network; frontoparietal network; network connectivity; Neuropsychological Tests; post-concussion symptom scale; salience network