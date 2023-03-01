Abstract

Sensory over-responsivity (SOR) causes social and daily distress in individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Compared to typically developed (TD) individuals, ASD individuals are at higher risk of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which induce abnormal neuronal development. However, whether or how ACEs are associated with abnormal neural development and SOR in ASD remains to be determined. Forty-five individuals with ASD and 43 TD individuals underwent T1-weighted and neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging; the axonal and dendritic densities were defined as the neurite density index (NDI). Voxel-based analyses were performed to explore the brain regions associated with SOR. The relationships between severity of ACEs and SOR, and NDI in the brain regions were examined. ASD individuals showed a significantly positive association between SOR severity and NDI in the right superior temporal gyrus (STG), which was not found in TD individuals. Severity of ACEs correlated significantly with that of SOR and NDI in the right STG in ASD; ASD individuals having severe SOR showed significantly higher NDI in the right STG than those with mild SOR and TD individuals. In individuals with ASD, NDI in the right STG, but not ACEs, could predict the severity of SOR, which was not shown in TD subjects. Our findings suggest that severe ACEs are involved in excessive neurite density in the right STG in ASD. ACE-associated excessive neurite density in the right STG is critical for SOR in ASD, which may be a therapeutic target in the future.

