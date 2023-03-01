Abstract

Major depressive disorder is often associated with worsened reward learning, with blunted reward response persisting after remission. In this study, we developed a probabilistic learning task with social rewards as a learning signal. We examined the impacts of depression on social rewards (facial affect displays) as an implicit learning signal. Fifty-seven participants without a history of depression and sixty-two participants with a history of depression (current or remitted) completed a structured clinical interview and an implicit learning task with social reward. Participants underwent an open-ended interview to evaluate whether they knew the rule consciously. Linear mixed effects models revealed that participants without a history of depression learned faster and showed a stronger preference towards the positive than the negative stimulus when compared to the participants with a history of depression. In contrast, those with a history depression learned slower on average and displayed greater variability in stimulus preference. We did not detect any differences in learning between those with current and remitted depression. The results indicate that on a probabilistic social reward task, people with a history of depression exhibit slower reward learning and greater variability in their learning behavior. Improving our understanding of alterations in social reward learning and their associations with depression and anhedonia may help to develop translatable psychotherapeutic approaches for modification of maladaptive emotion regulation.

