|
Citation
|
McMahon S, Connor RA, Frye V, Cusano J, Johnson L. Med. Teach. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36997163
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Sexual harassment (SH) is a widespread problem in academia, with a disproportionate impact on female medical students and those who experience marginalization via multiple systems of oppression (e.g. racism, heterosexism). Bystander intervention education is a potential approach which frames violence as a community issue where all members have a role to play in response and prevention. This study assessed the presence and influence of bystanders in SH situations for students at two medical schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disclosure; Sexual harassment; bystander intervention