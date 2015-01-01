|
Su Z, McDonnell D, Ahmad J, Cheshmehzangi A. Nurse Educ. Pract. 2023; 69: e103583.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36996556
BACKGROUND: Disasters like COVID-19 are oftentimes inevitable, which makes disaster preparedness indispensable to global health and social stability. However, there is a dearth of understanding of how well healthcare professionals, who often have to work at the epicenter of disasters as they evolve, are trained to be sufficiently prepared for these crises. To this end, this study aims to examine the characteristics and effectiveness of existing interventions that aim to improve healthcare professionals' disaster preparedness.
Language: en
Disaster preparedness; Emergency management; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Healthcare professionals; Randomized controlled trials; RCTs