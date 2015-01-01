Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate injury trends in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) participation presenting to U.S. emergency departments over a 10 year period and formulate an injury profile.



METHODS: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was queried for martial arts related injuries from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2021. Codes, and narratives were examined to compile data for patients sustaining BJJ related injuries.



RESULTS: From January 1st , 2012 to December 31st, 2021 there were 7,722 (NE= 282,315) ED-diagnosed martial arts related injuries with 911 (NE=36,023) BJJ related injuries identified. Regression analysis demonstrated an increasing trend in annual incidence of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu injuries presenting to the ED (R2= 0.934; SE= 2.069: p <.0001). Average age was 25.68 years of age (range 4-83). The most common injury diagnoses were sprains/strains and other/not listed at 27.68% and 26.39%. The most commonly injured body parts were upper trunk, and shoulder comprising 13.66% and 12.14% of injured body parts respectively. The most commonly fractured region was toes, at 14.15% of all fractures. The most common dislocations occurred at the shoulder and knee, at 32.49% and 28.45% of dislocations respectively. The most common mechanisms of injury specifically identified were indeterminate contact between players, fall onto ground or fall onto another player comprising 18.62% and 17.17%, of injuries respectively.



CONCLUSION: There was an increasing trend of BJJ related injuries presenting to U.S. Emergency Departments. The most common diagnoses and body parts were sprains/strains and upper trunk and shoulder respectively. The most commonly fractured and dislocated regions were toes and shoulder respectively. The most common mechanisms of injury were indeterminate contact or falling. This study provides novel information concerning trends in injury and injury profiles for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu related injuries.

Language: en