Citation
Angus C, Buckley C, Tilstra AM, Dowd JB. Public Health 2023; 218: 92-96.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36996743
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted mental health, health-related behaviours such as drinking and illicit drug use and the accessibility of health and social care services. How these pandemic shocks affected 'despair'-related mortality in different countries is less clear. This study uses public data to compare deaths from alcohol, drugs and suicide in the United States and the United Kingdom to identify similarities or differences in the impact of the pandemic on important non-COVID causes of death across countries and to consider the public health implications of these trends. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were taken from publicly available mortality figures for England and Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the United States of America, 2001-2021, and analysed descriptively through age-standardised and age-specific mortality rates from suicide, alcohol and drug use.
Keywords
Suicide; Mortality; Alcohol; Public health; Drugs; COVID-19