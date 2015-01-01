Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop and validate a comic book for the adult population about prevention and first aid for burns.



METHOD: Applied quantitative research conducted at a university hospital, guided by the Social Cognitive Theory. A comic book was developed, followed by Content Validation with 12 experts and Semantic Validation with 30 adults. The Educational Content Validation Instrument in Health and Suitability Assessment of Materials were used for data collection and the analysis was carried out by Content Validity Index, with a minimum of 0.8.



RESULTS: The final version has ten pages, both printed and virtual form. The overall agreement rate was 0.963 in content and 0.987 in semantics. The main adjustments were in the language and layout of the cover.



CONCLUSION: The levels of agreement were satisfactory, determining the validity of the Comic Book, configuring it as a simple and accessible resource for health education about burns for adults.

Language: pt