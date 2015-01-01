SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Andrade BFMC, Queiroz LH, Marinho M. Rev. Soc. Bras. Med. Trop. 2023; 56: S0037-86822023000100606.

(Copyright © 2023, Sociedade Brasileira De Medicina Tropical)

10.1590/0037-8682-0473-2022

36995786

BACKGROUND: Rabies is an anthropozoonosis that greatly impacts public health and is transmitted by infected mammals. Aggression by animals is notifiable and may result in anti-rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). This study aimed to characterize anti-rabies PEP notifications in São Paulo state, Brazil.

METHODS: A descriptive study was conducted using data provided by the SINAN between 2013 and 2017.

RESULTS: A total of 572,889 aggressions were recorded during the study period, characterized mostly by dogs (83.5%), single wounds (56.9%), superficial wounds (58.6%), and hands/feet (34.6%).

CONCLUSIONS: Animal observation was the most frequent recommendation, even in cases of attacks from non-domestic animals.


