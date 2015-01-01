|
Citation
|
Andrade BFMC, Queiroz LH, Marinho M. Rev. Soc. Bras. Med. Trop. 2023; 56: S0037-86822023000100606.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedade Brasileira De Medicina Tropical)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36995786
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rabies is an anthropozoonosis that greatly impacts public health and is transmitted by infected mammals. Aggression by animals is notifiable and may result in anti-rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). This study aimed to characterize anti-rabies PEP notifications in São Paulo state, Brazil.
Language: en