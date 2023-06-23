Abstract

LIDAR is an atmospheric sounding instrument based on the use of high-power lasers. The use of these lasers involves fulfilling obligations with respect to air safety. In this article, we present a low-cost air traffic surveillance solution integrated into an automated operating system for the Rayleigh-Mie-Raman LIDAR of Clermont Ferrand and the statistical elements of its application over more than two years of operation from September 2019 to March 2022. Air traffic surveillance that includes the possibility of shutting off lasers is required by international regulations because LIDAR is equipped with a class four laser that presents potential dangers to aircraft flying overhead. The original system presented in this article is based on software-defined radio. ADS-B transponder frames are analyzed in real-time, and laser emission is stopped during LIDAR operation when an aircraft is detected within a 2 km radius around the LIDAR. The system was accredited in 2019 by the French air traffic authorities. Laser shutdowns due to the detection of aircraft near the Clermont Ferrand LIDAR caused a data loss rate of less than 2% during the period of application.

