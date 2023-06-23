Abstract

Non-contact temperature measurement of persons during an epidemic is the most preferred measurement option because of the safety of personnel and minimal possibility of spreading infection. The use of infrared (IR) sensors to monitor building entrances for infected persons has seen a major boom between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but with questionable results. This article does not deal with the precise determination of the temperature of an individual person but focuses on the possibility of using infrared cameras for monitoring the health of the population. The aim is to use large amounts of infrared data from many locations to provide information to epidemiologists so they can have better information about potential outbreaks. This paper focuses on the long-term monitoring of the temperature of passing persons inside public buildings and the search for the most appropriate tools for this purpose and is intended as the first step towards creating a useful tool for epidemiologists. As a classical approach, the identification of persons based on their characteristic temperature values over time throughout the day is used. These results are compared with the results of a method using artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate temperature from simultaneously acquired infrared images. The advantages and disadvantages of both methods are discussed.

Language: en