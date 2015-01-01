Abstract

Farming is a fundamental factor driving economic development in most regions of the world. As in agricultural activity, labor has always been hazardous and can result in injury or even death. This perception encourages farmers to use proper tools, receive training, and work in a safe environment. With the wearable device as an Internet of Things (IoT) subsystem, the device can read sensor data as well as compute and send information. We investigated the validation and simulation dataset to determine whether accidents occurred with farmers by applying the Hierarchical Temporal Memory (HTM) classifier with each dataset input from the quaternion feature that represents 3D rotation. The performance metrics analysis showed a significant 88.00% accuracy, precision of 0.99, recall of 0.04, F_Score of 0.09, average Mean Square Error (MSE) of 5.10, Mean Absolute Error (MAE) of 0.19, and a Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE) of 1.51 for the validation dataset, 54.00% accuracy, precision of 0.97, recall of 0.50, F_Score of 0.66, MSE = 0.06, MAE = 3.24, and = 1.51 for the Farming-Pack motion capture (mocap) dataset. The computational framework with wearable device technology connected to ubiquitous systems, as well as statistical results, demonstrate that our proposed method is feasible and effective in solving the problem's constraints in a time series dataset that is acceptable and usable in a real rural farming environment for optimal solutions.

Language: en