Abstract

A vehicle's longitudinal acceleration is a parameter often used for determining vehicle motion dynamics. This parameter can also be used to evaluate driver behavior and passenger comfort analysis. The paper presents the results of longitudinal acceleration tests of city buses and coaches recorded during rapid acceleration and braking maneuvers. The presented test results demonstrate that longitudinal acceleration is significantly affected by road conditions and surface type. In addition, the paper presents the values of longitudinal accelerations of city buses and coaches during their regular operation. These results were obtained on the basis of registration of vehicle traffic parameters in a continuous and long-term manner. The test results showed that the maximum deceleration values recorded during the tests of city buses and coaches in real traffic conditions were much lower than the maximum deceleration values found during sudden braking maneuvers. This proves that the tested drivers in real conditions did not have to use sudden braking. The maximum positive acceleration values recorded in acceleration maneuvers were slightly higher than the acceleration values logged during the rapid acceleration tests on the track.

