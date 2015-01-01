Abstract

In recent decades, many cities have become densely populated due to increased urbanization, and the transportation infrastructure system has been heavily used. The downtime of important parts of the infrastructure, such as tunnels and bridges, seriously affects the transportation system's efficiency. For this reason, a safe and reliable infrastructure network is necessary for the economic growth and functionality of cities. At the same time, the infrastructure is ageing in many countries, and continuous inspection and maintenance are necessary. Nowadays, detailed inspections of large infrastructure are almost exclusively performed by inspectors on site, which is both time-consuming and subject to human errors. However, the recent technological advancements in computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics have opened up the possibilities of automated inspections. Today, semiautomatic systems such as drones and other mobile mapping systems are available to collect data and reconstruct 3D digital models of infrastructure. This significantly decreases the downtime of the infrastructure, but both damage detection and assessments of the structural condition are still manually performed, with a high impact on the efficiency and accuracy of the procedure. Ongoing research has shown that deep-learning methods, especially convolutional neural networks (CNNs) combined with other image processing techniques, can automatically detect cracks on concrete surfaces and measure their metrics (e.g., length and width). However, these techniques are still under investigation. Additionally, to use these data for automatically assessing the structure, a clear link between the metrics of the cracks and the structural condition must be established. This paper presents a review of the damage of tunnel concrete lining that is detectable with optical instruments. Thereafter, state-of-the-art autonomous tunnel inspection methods are presented with a focus on innovative mobile mapping systems for optimizing data collection. Finally, the paper presents an in-depth review of how the risk associated with cracks is assessed today in concrete tunnel lining.

Language: en