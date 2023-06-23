Abstract

Despite the progress in driving automation, the market introduction of higher-level automation has not yet been achieved. One of the main reasons for this is the effort in safety validation to prove functional safety to the customer. However, virtual testing may compromise this challenge, but the modelling of machine perception and proving its validity has not been solved completely. The present research focuses on a novel modelling approach for automotive radar sensors. Due to the complex high-frequency physics of radars, sensor models for vehicle development are challenging. The presented approach employs a semi-physical modelling approach based on experiments. The selected commercial automotive radar was applied in on-road tests where the ground truth was recorded with a precise measurement system installed in ego and target vehicles. High-frequency phenomena were observed and reproduced in the model on the one hand by using physically based equations such as antenna characteristics and the radar equation. On the other hand, high-frequency effects were statistically modelled using adequate error models derived from the measurements. The model was evaluated with performance metrics developed in previous works and compared to a commercial radar sensor model.



RESULTS show that, while keeping real-time performance necessary for X-in-the-loop applications, the model is able to achieve a remarkable fidelity as assessed by probability density functions of the radar point clouds and using the Jensen-Shannon divergence. The model delivers values of radar cross-section for the radar point clouds that correlate well with measurements comparable with the Euro NCAP Global Vehicle Target Validation process. The model outperforms a comparable commercial sensor model.

Language: en