Sanchez M, Morales J, Martínez JL. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(6).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23063239

36991950

PMC10057611

This paper presents the use of deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) for autonomous navigation of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) with an onboard three-dimensional (3D) Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor in off-road environments. For training, both the robotic simulator Gazebo and the Curriculum Learning paradigm are applied. Furthermore, an Actor-Critic Neural Network (NN) scheme is chosen with a suitable state and a custom reward function. To employ the 3D LiDAR data as part of the input state of the NNs, a virtual two-dimensional (2D) traversability scanner is developed. The resulting Actor NN has been successfully tested in both real and simulated experiments and favorably compared with a previous reactive navigation approach on the same UGV.


Language: en

reinforcement learning; 3D LiDAR; curriculum learning; off-road navigation; robotic simulations; traversability; unmanned ground vehicles

