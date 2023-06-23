Abstract

BACKGROUND: The formation of large accelerations on the head and cervical spine during a backward fall is particularly dangerous due to the possibility of affecting the central nervous system (CNS). It may eventually lead to serious injuries and even death. This research aimed to determine the effect of the backward fall technique on the linear acceleration of the head in the transverse plane in students practicing various sports disciplines.



METHODS: The study involved 41 students divided into two study groups. Group A consisted of 19 martial arts practitioners who, during the study, performed falls using the side aligning of the body technique. Group B consisted of 22 handball players who, during the study, performed falls using the technique performed in a way similar to a gymnastic backward roll. A rotating training simulator (RTS) was used to force falls, and a Wiva(®) Science apparatus was used to assess acceleration.



RESULTS: The greatest differences in backward fall acceleration were found between the groups during the buttocks' contact with the ground. Larger changes in head acceleration were noted in group B.



CONCLUSIONS: The lower changes in head acceleration obtained in physical education students falling with a lateral body position compared to students training handball indicate their lower susceptibility to head, cervical spine, and pelvis injuries when falling backwards as caused by horizontal force.

