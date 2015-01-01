Abstract

Traumatic asphyxia, which is manifested by facial edema, cyanosis, subconjunctival hemorrhage, and petechiae on the upper chest and abdomen, is a very rare clinical syndrome in children. In adults, the incidence of traumatic asphyxia was reported as 1 case/18,500 accidents, but the actual incidence is not known for pediatric population. Traumatic asphyxia is a mechanical cause of hypoxia resulting from sudden compression of the thoracic-abdominal region and the valsalva maneuver is necessary for the development of this syndrome. Here, we describe a case of traumatic asphyxia with an ecchymotic mask in a 14-year-old boy who was referred to our pediatric emergency department.

