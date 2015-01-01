|
Citation
|
Arrivillaga C, Hallauer CJ, Montag C, Elhai JD. Addict. Behav. 2023; 143: e107708.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37001259
|
Abstract
|
Based on current theoretical frameworks, there has been increasing research examining psychopathology leading to problematic smartphone use (PSU). However, less is known about the affective and cognitive processes linked to PSU. The present study aimed at analyzing the fear of missing out (FoMO) as a mediator in the association between emotion dysregulation and PSU severity. Participants were 343 U.S. undergraduate students (64.7 % female, Mage = 19.3, SD = 2.51) who completed online measures of emotion dysregulation, FoMO and PSU. A fully latent structural equation model was analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Structural equation modeling; Mediation analysis; Emotion dysregulation; Fear of missing out; Problematic smartphone use