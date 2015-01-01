SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arrivillaga C, Hallauer CJ, Montag C, Elhai JD. Addict. Behav. 2023; 143: e107708.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.addbeh.2023.107708

37001259

Based on current theoretical frameworks, there has been increasing research examining psychopathology leading to problematic smartphone use (PSU). However, less is known about the affective and cognitive processes linked to PSU. The present study aimed at analyzing the fear of missing out (FoMO) as a mediator in the association between emotion dysregulation and PSU severity. Participants were 343 U.S. undergraduate students (64.7  % female, Mage = 19.3, SD = 2.51) who completed online measures of emotion dysregulation, FoMO and PSU. A fully latent structural equation model was analyzed.

RESULTS indicate greater impulse control dysregulation was associated with heightened PSU via increased FoMO. Our findings present evidence suggesting emotion dysregulation and FoMO as affective and cognitive mechanisms associated with PSU, with FoMO serving a mediating role between impulse control and PSU severity. Clinical implications are discussed.


Structural equation modeling; Mediation analysis; Emotion dysregulation; Fear of missing out; Problematic smartphone use

