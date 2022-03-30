Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gait impairment contributes to falls and frailty. Some studies suggest that cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD) is associated with gait impairment in the general population. We systematically reviewed and meta-analysed the literature on associations of CSVD with gait impairment and falls.



METHODS: The protocol was published in PROSPERO (CRD42021246009). Searches of Medline, Cochrane and Embase databases were conducted on 30 March 2022. Cross-sectional and longitudinal studies of community-dwelling adults were included, reporting relationships between diagnosis or neuroimaging markers of CSVD and outcomes related to gait or falls. Partial correlation coefficients were calculated and pooled using a random-effects model for meta-analysis.



RESULTS: The search retrieved 73 studies (53 cross-sectional; 20 longitudinal). Most studies reported an association between CSVD and gait impairments or falls risk: 7/7 studies on CSVD score or diagnosis, 53/67 studies on white matter hyperintensities (WMHs), 11/21 studies on lacunar infarcts, 6/15 studies on cerebral microbleeds and 1/5 studies on perivascular spaces. Meta-analysis of 13 studies found that higher WMH volume was mildly correlated with lower gait speed, in all studies (r = -0.23, 95% confidence interval: -0.33 to -0.14, P < 0.0001). However, there was significant heterogeneity between studies (I2 = 82.95%; tau2 = 0.02; Q = 79.37, P < 0.0001), which was unexplained by variation in age, sex, study quality or if the study adjusted for age.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that CSVD severity is associated with gait impairment, history of falls and risk of future falls. Prevention of CSVD should be part of a comprehensive public health strategy to improve mobility and reduce risk of falls in later life.

