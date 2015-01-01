Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To report multiple cause of death (MCOD) occurrence among patients in the United States with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



METHODS: Using death certificate data for all ALS deaths from 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 2011-2014, we tabulated MCOD, used association rules mining (ARM) to determine if MCOD occurred together, and calculated standardized mortality odds ratios (SMOR) for select causes, comparing ALS with other U.S. decedents.



RESULTS: Among 24,328 death certificates, there were 25,704 MCOD, excluding ALS. ALS was listed as the sole cause of death in n = 11,263 (46%). The most frequent causes of death co-occurring with ALS were respiratory failure (n = 6503; 25.3%), cardiovascular disease (n = 6077; 12.6%), pneumonia (n = 1345; 5.2%), and pneumonitis (n = 856; 3.3%). The SMORs among ALS decedents compared with non-ALS decedents for falls and accidents were 3.4 (95% CI 2.6, 4.3) and 3.0 (95% CI 2.2, 4.2), respectively. From ARM analysis, falls and accidents were both associated with injuries. The most common causes identified were weakly to very strongly associated with being an ALS decedent compared with other U.S. deaths, with SMOR point estimates ranging from 1.3 to 51.1.



INTERPRETATION: This study provides information about the natural history of ALS. With knowledge that some causes of death may be preventable, healthcare providers may be able to optimize patient care and possibly postpone mortality and reduce morbidity. Moreover, this study located gaps in data; medical certifiers completing death certificates for ALS decedents should ensure all MCOD data are recorded.

