Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify demographic, premorbid and injury-related factors, or biomarkers associated with long-term (≥3 months) adverse outcomes in children after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



DESIGN: Scoping review of literature. PATIENTS: Children and adolescents with mTBI. RISK FACTORS: Any demographic, premorbid and injury-related factors, or biomarkers were included. We excluded genetic and treatment-related factors. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Postconcussion syndrome (PCS), recovery.



RESULTS: Seventy-three publications were included, reporting 12 long-term adverse outcomes, including PCS in 12 studies and recovery in 29 studies. Additional outcomes studied were symptom scores/severity (n=22), quality of life (n=9) and cognitive function (n=9). Forty-nine risk factors were identified across studies. Risk factors most often assessed were sex (n=28), followed by age (n=23), injury mechanism = (n=22) and prior mTBI (n=18). The influence of these and other risk factors on outcomes of mTBI were inconsistent across the reviewed literature.



CONCLUSIONS: The most researched risk factors are sex, age and mechanism of injury, but their effects have been estimated inconsistently and did not show a clear pattern. The most studied outcomes are recovery patterns and symptom severity. However, these may not be the most important outcomes for clinicians and patients. Future primary studies in this area should focus on patient-important outcomes. Population-based prospective studies are needed that address prespecified hypotheses on the relationship of risk factors with given outcomes to enable reliable prediction of long-term adverse outcomes for childhood mTBI.

Language: en